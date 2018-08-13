DALLAS, TX — The initial calls came in around 3:15 a.m., Monday morning. Initial reports suggest that a Dr. Pepper semi truck hit and killed a pedestrian who was in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 for hours, diverting traffic to the access road. They have not yet identified the victim.

