DALLAS, TX — It happened just after 2:30 in the morning, Thursday, on I-35 and Overton Ave.

Police say a car hit and killed a construction worker. They arrested the driver on Suspicion of DWI.

Dallas PD have not released any other details about the crash, or identified the victim or the driver.

The investigation continues.

