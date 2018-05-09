Several streets downtown Dallas streets were closed and DART rail service was suspended through downtown on Wednesday morning after a driver rammed a pickup truck into the FOX 4 news building, officials said.

Police were closing streets around the FOX 4 station, which is in the 400 block of North Griffin Street. This was affecting Griffin Street, a main thoroughfare through downtown from Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Nearby Ross Avenue and Elm Street, two other main thoroughfares through downtown, were also being affected by backups and delays.

Here's what you need to know about the DART delays:

– Northbound green line trains were being stopped at the Deep Ellum Station. Southbound green line trains were being stopped at Victory Station.

– Southbound red and blue line trains were being stopped at Pearl Station.

– Orange line trains from the Parker Road/LBJ Station were being stopped at Mockingbird Station. Orange line trains from DFW Airport Station were being stopped at Victory.

– Shuttle buses were being provided at each stoppage to take riders to their final stops.

