DART rail has resumed normal operations after a driver rammed a pickup truck into the FOX 4 news building Wednesday morning.

The incident forced DART to stop several trains before they reached downtown. The trains were running on schedule again by 9:30 a.m.

Several streets around the FOX 4 station – in the 400 block of North Griffin – were also closed following the incident, which prompted a bomb squad investigation. Investigators cleared the scene and police were beginning to re-open streets in the area.

The driver was taken to Parkland Hospital for injuries but no one else was hurt.

