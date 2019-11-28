DALLAS — It’s been more than 1,000 days since Chief Renee Hall disbanded the Dallas vice unit and launched an inquiry into how it was being run.

”It was probably the worst day of my life,” said Sr. Cpl. Paul Park.

Park has been a Dallas police officer for nearly 30 years.

Eleven of those years were in the vice unit.

He says he was shocked when Chief Hall, who was just two months on the job, called the vice unit into her office and told them she was disbanding them.

”When she came in, she said that this was her police department in that meeting and that she was not going to take any questions,” said Park.

He said what was even more surprising is Hall had the officers escorted by her protective detail to their desks, and then out of police headquarters. Then changed the locks to the unit.

“I felt like I was already guilty of something and I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Park.

The investigation into the vice unit started way before Hall became police chief.

Supervisors had ordered audits to see if there were any irregularities into how the vice unit was handling gambling money and some evidence.

They found in some cases officers had been sloppy with paperwork, but the Dallas Police Department's public integrity unit found nothing criminal.

The supervisors were working to fix the issues, but here’s what Chief Hall told us two years ago:

"There were no changes made and I gave each individual opportunity to produce to me those changes," she said.

Hall paid a friend’s company $48,000 to take a closer look.

They found DPD was making changes and were satisfied with what supervisors were already doing.

It was then up to internal affairs to find violations resulting in cases languishing for months and officers stuck in limbo.

"You can’t promote, you can’t transfer. Every time someone applies for a job they basically tell them well because you are under investigation still we can’t take you,” said Park.

Internal affairs found the 21 officers under investigation committed only minor violations.

Park is the only officer so far to be disciplined and he only got a written reprimand.

The other officers were supposed to be disciplined months ago but their hearings were postponed.

"This all could have ended a long time ago,” said Park.

We asked Chief Hall why it’s taking so long to finish all of this she would not answer our question directly.

"So one of the things I can speak to is that every investigation is different and some evidence and information and witnesses they have to all be taken into consideration and that takes time to reach some individuals to piece together evidence,” said Hall.

The officers fear the department is trying to find more reasons to justify disbanding the unit and discipline them harshly.

Many of the detectives and supervisors were sent to high profile units such as assaults and domestic violence. Some received commendations for their work in those units.

None of them were placed on administrative leave or restricted duty.

