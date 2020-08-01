DALLAS — America has spoken – Dallas is among one of the top 20 cities to move to in 2020, according to a poll by CubeSmart.com.

More than 1,000 Americans were asked, “Where would you move to in 2020, if you could move anywhere in the U.S.?” and Dallas landed in the number six spot.

CubeSmart named Dallas the perfect move for “career climbers.”

Forbes says the job market in Dallas continues to grow and the median income is above the national average in the U.S.

Here are the cities that round out the top 10 on the list:

1. Hilo, Hawaii

2. Atlanta, Georgia

3. Franklin, Tennessee

4. Fort Myers, Florida

5. New York City, New York

6. Dallas, Texas

7. Phoenix, Arizona

8. Oceanside, California

9. Asheville, North Carolina

10. Miami, Florida

Click here to see the full list of the top 20 cities.