DALLAS — The 40th annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade on Greenville Avenue is Saturday. Here's what you need to know, if you're planning to be among the 150,000 people attending:

Where: Greenville Avenue, from Blackwell Street (start) and SMU Boulevard (ending at SMU and U.S. 75)

When it starts: The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the parade getting underway at 11 a.m.

Where the parade starts and ends: Blackwell Street and Greenville Avenue, just north of Northwest Highway. It'll end at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway, just west of Greenville Avenue.

What's the weather: It'll start out chilly, with temperatures in the 40s in the morning. But it'll be dry and sunny, and things should warm up to the high 50s by the afternoon.

How many floats: Organizers estimate more than 90 floats with 1,700 total participants.

How to get there (and get home): A DART line runs along Greenville Avenue, so stops at Mockingbird, Lovers Lane and Park Lane will get you close.

Where to drink and eat: Several drink locations will be set up along Greenville between Lovers Lane and Milton Street, including a VIP tailgate and the parade's Brew Fest.

Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade

Where else to party: If you're not into the parade scene, you can go a little further south to the Lower Greenville St. Patrick's Day Block Party. The party starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m., featuring three music stages. Tickets are $15.