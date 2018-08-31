DALLAS -- The City of Dallas has a messy problem. On some days, they don’t have enough garbage trucks to pick up trash.

“We’ve had more fleet down than normal, so we are working through that,” said Kelly High, Director of Sanitation.

The problem is that half of the fleet is old and needs replacing. So when trucks go down, sometimes there aren’t enough to meet demands. "What that has caused is we are running later into the evening, so folks will see us in their neighborhoods later and on some occasions, we may not finish that evening. We will have to finish the next day," said High.

Milly Estrada wonders why if it’s not one thing, it’s another with the City of Dallas. There aren’t enough police officers and fire fighters, and now not enough working garbage trucks to pick up trash on time. "It’s making me wonder exactly what is going on. What is happening? What is the future going to bring? There is no stability or order,” said Estrada.

She worries the problems the city is having will only get worse and doesn’t want the trash issue to get out of control. “Sometimes we create a lot of garbage especially during the holidays and that can be overflowing and smelly too especially with the heat,” said Estrada

The city says it will be an inconvenience for only a short period of time. They say in the next few months new trucks will be rolling in. They’ve also hired more mechanics and paying overtime to make sure your trash isn’t on your sidewalk too long.

If residents have concerns, they can call 311. Also, you can go to the city’s website, where they will update what areas of town didn’t get trash picked up and will give an estimated time of when they will be there to get it.

© 2018 WFAA