Dallas police are searching for two young children who went missing Sunday night and are believed to be with a 12-year-old runaway.

Willie Britt, 7, and Faith Sophia Britt, 9, were last seen around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of East Camp Wisdom Road. Police believe they may be with 12-year-old Wonderful Britt.

Willie is 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Faith is 4-feet-6 and weighs about 70 pounds. Wonderful is 5-feet-8 and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

"Because of their ages, Faith and Willie may be a danger to themselves," police said in a written statement.

Wonderful Britt

Dallas Police Department

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.

More on WFAA: