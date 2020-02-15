The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Dallas police say Alfred Johnson was last seen Thursday, Feb. 13 in the 9100 block of Southern Boulevard.

Johnson is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5”9” and weighs 160 pounds.

Police are concerned about Johnson’s whereabouts because, “he may be a danger to himself.”

If you see Johnson, you’re asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

