DALLAS -- In February, the Catholic Diocese says three men came forward and accused the Reverend Edmundo Paredes of molesting them when they were teens.

“The alleged criminal offenses happened more than a decade ago,” said Bishop Edward Burns.

The Diocese says they went to the Dallas Police Department and gave them the names of the victims and the priest. They asked DPD to investigate.

DPD sources said a detective talked to the Diocese's lawyer and asked for the victims to come forward but they never did. "In these cases, the only evidence that you will have is the witness statements themselves, so if the victims aren't willing to testify, then the police have their hands tied. There is nothing they can do,” said former prosecutor Toby Shook.

The Diocese issued a statement saying, "Investigations take time and the diocese did not want to hinder the investigation by law enforcement."

Some have questioned why DPD did not pursue charges. They told the dioceses they could not investigate unless they had a victim. Shortly after that, the Diocese monetarily settled with the victims. "Everything depends on how much information the victims are willing to share and how much they cooperate with the investigation in this particular case they are not willing to cooperate,” said Shook.

The Diocese said they did not make all this information public immediately because, “There was concern for the victims who asked that it not be made public out of their great fear that it would compromise their anonymity in the community."

There are rape shield laws that prohibit the release of rape victims names, and the department said it would have investigated had the victims come forward. The Diocese said it has encouraged any victims of abuse to contact the authorities.

© 2018 WFAA