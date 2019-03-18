Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in solving two murders that happened Sunday.

In the first, a 38-year-old man, Daniel Aleman, was shot near the intersection of Empire Central and Stemmons Freeway Northbound Service Road ariund 2:56 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his wounds, police said. The suspect(s) left in a white pickup truck toward Stemmons Service Road Southbound. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at (214) 671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #53251-2019.

In the second, a 62-year-old man, Frederick Whitley, was found in his North Marsalis Avenue apartment dead "from homicidal violence" around 5:50 a.m, police said. No suspects have been identified, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at (214) 671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #053316-2019.