Dallas officer in good spirits after being shot in the hand during burglary call, Chief Garcia says

Mesquite, Garland, and Richardson Police all responded to help apprehend the suspect a short time later, Garcia says.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer is in good spirits after being shot in the hand during a burglary call, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Monday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road just after 1 a.m. Monday, police say.

According to Garcia, a sergeant approached a person who was banging and kicking on a door. That person then shot four times at the officer, hitting him once in the hand. It is unknown at this time if the officer returned fire, police said.

Another officer on scene then gave chase to the suspect, police say. Mesquite, Garland, and Richardson Police all responded to help apprehend the suspect a short time later, Garcia says. That suspect is being taken to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning.

Garcia was able to visit the officer in the hospital and says he is in good spirits. Tests are being run on the officer's hand and surgery may be required at a later time.