DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for two missing children that were last seen in the back of a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Avenue Thursday night.

According to police, the mother exited her 2008 Hyundai Sonata to go inside a store, leaving Arianna and Aaliya Gutierrez in the back seat. During that time, two unknown suspects got inside the vehicle and drove off around 8:41 p.m., officials say.

Arianna is a 3 year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes that is about 3 feet-tall and weighs 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple and gray jacket, black pants, a “Frozen” shirt, “Frozen” sandals that light up and has a purple bow in hair.

Aaliya is a 2 year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes that is about 3 feet-tall and weighs 25 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a blue bow in hair.

Both children were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate JWM8413.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4324.