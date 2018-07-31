An open letter criticizing the Dallas Cowboys’ owner and leadership’s controversial stance on players protesting the national anthem is gaining a lot of attention across social media.

Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III published the letter to Jerry Jones this week. Friendship West Baptist Church also published video of the pastor reading the letter during Sunday’s church service.

"It’s heartbreaking that you have taken a stand on the wrong sideline of history,” Haynes tells Jones.

In the open letter, Haynes criticizes Jones for his organization’s directives forbidding players to protest during the national anthem.

Haynes explained, ”Number one, Jerry Jones, I think, with his brilliance as a business person, his success as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, America’s team, unfortunately has missed the meaning of America. I think he’s been trying to make a point but missed the point.”

The Dallas Cowboys organization went on record, recently, saying not only would players be punished if they protested or stayed in the locker room during the anthem, they could even be fired.

"As far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned, you know where I stand,” Jones said during a news conference in California. “Our team knows where I stand on the issue.”

President Trump’s public Tweets praising Jones’ position is not only drawing criticism from Dr. Haynes. Athletes like the NBA’s Lebron James are also chiming in.

James said, “What I’ve noticed over the last few months, is he’s kind of used sports to divide us. That’s something that I can’t relate to.”

Haynes’ letter to jones breaks down some of the reasons behind some NFL players’ silent protests in taking a knee.

“Police violence and homicide persistently and disproportionately terrorize black communities,” Haynes mentions in the letter

The Dallas Cowboys organization says the NFL has asked Jones to avoid commenting on the controversial anthem issue as internal talks continue. However, for those players who support Jones’ decision, Haynes’ is also issuing them a challenge .

”Now is the time to use your position to have actions that make a difference,” Haynes said.

READ HAYNES' FULL LETTER TO JONES HERE

