DALLAS — Dallas police officers have been receiving death threats after body camera footage showing an in-custody death has gone viral this week.

Now department officials have warned officers to be careful. Acting Dallas police Chief David Pughes sent out a safety bulletin to all officers.

Officers are being encouraged to ride in two-man units.

The video released this week shows the in-custody death of Tony Timpa in 2016.

His mother says officers on the scene acted inappropriately.

"Why did they laugh at my son when he was begging for help. Why?" said Vicki Timpa.

The video sparked an outcry from the community and death threats against Dallas police officers. Many of those threats were posted on the Dallas Police Department's Facebook page.

"So why aren't Texans killing Dallas cops?" one man wrote.

Another post says "I hope every pig involved in murdering that schizophrenic man die a slow agonizing death. I will laugh.”

Three officers were indicted on misdemeanor deadly conduct charges but those charges were dismissed this year by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

He said three medical examiners declined to testify in the case.

"In our opinion there was no crime committed and there was no case to go forward,” said Creuzot.

Timpa's death was ruled a homicide. The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined that he died of sudden cardiac arrest caused by the "toxic effects of cocaine and stress associated with physical restraint."

Timpa was high on cocaine when he called 911 for help Aug. 10, 2016, at a store on Mockingbird Lane. Two security guards at the location restrained Timpa after they said he tried to run into the street.

He was restrained when officers responded, and lawsuit filed against the city said the officers held him down for more than 10 minutes while he struggled to breathe.

Now that footage from the officers' body cameras have gone viral, Dallas police are worried about the threats.

"There are death threats right now. That's what they are calling for. 'Kill these officers,'" said Richard Santiesteban of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organizations-Greater Dallas.

"Of course we are worried," he said. "It's alarming and it's disturbing."