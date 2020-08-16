Dallas Municipal Court to close for a month due to COVID-19

As a result, the court is rescheduling hearings, trials and jury duty.

The Dallas Municipal Court will be closed for a month to prepare to go 100% virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. As a result, the court is rescheduling hearing trials and jury duty.

The City says the closure will begin Wednesday, August 19, and will last through Tuesday, September 15. If you have a hearing scheduled during this timeframe, the City says you will be notified by mail with a new date and time to appear.

Trial and jury duty are postponed due to the Texas Supreme Court order that states proceedings, including jury selection or trials are allowed prior to Oct. 1, 2020 due to COVID-19. Persons with jury duty will also be notified by mail with a new date and time, according to the City.

The City says if resident need in person assistance, the Municipal Court Building will remain open to assists attorneys, take payment and provide records.