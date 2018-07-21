DALLAS — Updated 11 a.m. Saturday

A Dallas police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident during a funeral escort early Saturday morning died after he was taken to a hospital, police Chief Renee Hall said at a news conference.

Senior Corporal Earl Jamie Givens, a 32-year veteran of the Police Department, died at Baylor hospital in Dallas about 6:40 a.m., Hall said.

The accident happened about 5:40 a.m. near eastbound Interstate 20 and Bonnie View Drive.\

Givens was blocking the Bonnie View entrance ramp of eastbound I-20 for the escort when he was stuck by a Kia sportage "at a high rate of speed," Hall said. Givens, who had been in the motorcycle unit since 2012, had been stationary on his motorcycle with his emergency lights on.

He was flown to Baylor hospital in serious condition and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man, struck a concrete divider and stayed at the scene, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Hall said.

Dallas police Chief Renee Hall, center, and Councilman Dwaine Caraway, right, stand outside Baylor hospital in Dallas on Saturday morning after a police officer died in a motorcycle accident.

Our hearts are broken once again. Please pray for the Givens family and for the brave @DallasPD officers who protect us every day. https://t.co/7UEcrqjNNy— Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) July 21, 2018

Eastbound I-20 at Bonnie View remained closed Sunday morning as Dallas police investigated the crash.. All traffic was forced onto the service road with a backup to Houston School Road.

Heads up South Dallas drivers - EB I-20 is completely CLOSED @ Bonnie view from an accident. All traffic forced to service rd, backup to Houston School Rd #iamup pic.twitter.com/1UIufcX9tu — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) July 21, 2018

