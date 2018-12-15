DALLAS — This holiday season is especially hard for one North Texas family. They have been grieving ever since the kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle. On Friday, a member of the Dallas Mavericks gave Shavon’s mother and three siblings a special visit.

Shaquna Persley and her children thought they were attending an event when they entered For Oak Cliff community center on Friday. They had no idea the staff helped arrange a special surprise for them with Dennis Smith, Jr. The Dallas Mavericks point-guard took a break from the basketball court to help brighten the family’s holiday.

“This time of year, it’s Christmas. It’s time for giving. And I want to be a blessing to you guy and take you shopping," Smith said.

The children screamed with joy as Smith revealed his surprise. The family was stunned a professional athlete took interest in their story.

Shavon Randle’s life ended tragically. The 13-year-old was abducted from a relative’s home in Lancaster in June 2017. The seventh grader's body was found several days later in an abandoned house in East Oak Cliff.

"It’s been real challenging,” said Shaquna Persley. “It’s like once you get to the point where you think you are getting over things, it’s like it’s always something else that comes in the way.”

As James and a small group of community members who’ve been embracing the family escorted them on their impromptu shopping spree, Persley said she is focusing on staying strong for her son and two daughters.

On top of losing one child, the grieving mom’s had to deal with losing a job and her home. “It’s been rough,” Persley explained. “Place to place. Moving and everything like that. It’s crazy. Right now we are staying with relatives. But you know, not having a place to stay, of our own no more. It’s hard.”

That is why Smith’s generous and surprising gesture means so much. He encouraged the entire family to pick up whatever they needed. He said seeing the smiles on their faces is what the holiday season is all about.

Persley says she is trying to keep her mind on positive things this holiday season. The family will have to relive the tragic details of Randle’s death as one of the suspects goes to trial next month.

