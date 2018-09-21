Dallas Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle started his first news conference of the season talking about the results of a seven-month investigation into sexual harassment in the organization.

"My heart goes out to those victims that were affected and how difficult that situation was for them and continues to be,” said Carlisle.

Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki echoed those sentiments. "Like I said in February, you go through the emotions of being disappointed and sad and mad that all this stuff was happening in your franchise,” said Nowitzki.

A report released earlier this week found numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace misconduct.

Owner Mark Cuban agreed to contribute $10 million to organizations committed to women's leadership development and combating domestic violence.

Cuban was emotional in an interview after the findings were released. "The pain that people went through and the pain they have shared with me as this happened. The tears I saw. It hurt. The way I feel is nothing compared to how they felt,” said Cuban.

The Mavs created an advisory council to assist them with inclusion and diversity.

Among the council members are Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown, Former Dallas police Chief David Brown, and Jan Langbein of Genesis women's shelter. They were there for the news conference today. Carlisle says all this is helping change the culture at the Mavs.

“There's a completely different vibe. Things have changed so much,” said Carlisle.

Cuban has vowed he won't let this happen again and hopes community leaders will hold them accountable.

