DALLAS -- Dallas ISD is working to get a handle on a bus driver shortage that has caused major delays during the first week of school.

"We are approximately 100 drivers short right now," said Scott Layne, Dallas ISD deputy superintendent for operations. "We had many drivers that didn't show up for whatever reason. Some of them we've never been able to get ahold of."

With roughly 800 bus routes accommodating 30,000 students, DISD is scrambling to fill the gaps. They are working to recruit more bus drivers. They are also working out a plan to ask existing staff members to help drive smaller buses, which don't require CDL licenses.

Dallas ISD is among several districts that started a new bus system this year after taxpayers voted to shut down Dallas County Schools bus agency amidst financial scandal. "I apologize for what's transpired," said Layne. "I truly ask for their patience. We're starting a program, it's a big program. There's constant adjustments being made every single day. I truly believe most of the issues will be resolved by next week."

Leticia Clary said she's given up on the bus getting her children to school on time this week. Three of her children attend DISD, one in middle school and two in high school.

She said the bus was hours late to take her children to school on Monday and late again on Tuesday. She asked her mother to take the children to school the rest of the week, even though it's miles out of her way.

"It's been crazy," she said. "My daughters are calling me, 'The bus isn't here, the bus isn't here yet.' I'm at work and I cannot leave. Racking my brain trying to figure out who can I call to take them to school because I can't leave. It's been really frustrating."

DISD confirmed transportation issues meant two tennis meets were canceled Tuesday, one involving W.T. White High School and the other involving Molina High School. Both were "away" games.

An email explaining the issue to parents at a Richardson ISD school, J.J. Pearce, which Molina was set to play, said:

"DISD is having major transportation issues and it is beyond the tennis coaches and athletic departments control. Dallas Molina was unable to secure transportation for today, after doing their part to schedule transportation, etc. This also happened to several other of the DISD schools for today's matches. I feel terrible for their players, coaches and athletic directors as this is a nightmare for them."

Dallas ISD has also expanding hours and staff at the transportation call center after parents like Clary waited hours to get answers Monday.

She waited more than half an hour, only for the call to hang up. She called back, and the same thing happened, over and over again.

Now, the call center is staffed with 40 employees and will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If there's an issue after that, parents can call the 24-hour DISD police dispatch center at 214-932-5627.

Starting pay for a bus driver is $16.63 an hour, said Layne.

The district is holding a job fair Saturday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in hopes of hiring bus drivers, bus monitors, and MPV drivers (no CDL required). It will take place at the Leonard Center, which was formerly the Dallas County Schools building at 5151 Samuell Blvd. in Dallas.

Candidates should bring their driver's license and job history. For more information, please contact Priscilla Soltren in Dallas ISD Human Capital Management at 972-925-4227 or at psoltren@dallasisd.org.

