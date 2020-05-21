Dallas firefighter injured during 2-alarm commercial structure fire, officials say

The firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to be OK, according to officials.

DALLAS — One Dallas firefighter was injured during a 2-alarm commercial structure fire late Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to a commercial fire in the 10900 block of Composite Drive around 11:19 p.m. to find flames shooting through the roof of the commercial building, firefighters say. Officials say a second alarm was requested shortly after arrival.

About 40 to 50 firefighters worked to battle the blaze when the firefighter was injured, crews say.

Fire officials say the firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to be OK, according to officials.

The commercial structure was reportedly vacant and there were no civilian injuries, crews say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

