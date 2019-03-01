DALLAS — For many people, the New Year means eating healthy, adding more fruits and vegetables, and cutting out junk foods. However, in parts of southern Dallas, options are limited.

Now neighbors are learning a plan for a new grocery chain in the area appears to be on hold.

For more than a year and a half, some neighbors in southern Dallas have been anticipating a new grocery store opening near Clark and Wheatland Roads.

“It’s something that we definitely need,” said local realtor Brodrick Rhodes. He is among those who learned, this week, German-based grocery chain Lidl seems to be squashing its plans to open in that area.

"In my area, the Mountain Creek area, we have to go to either Cedar Hill, Duncanville, or some of the areas outside of our community. It just creates an inconvenience for people who come home after a long day’s work to prepare a meal for their families," Rhodes explained.

Rhodes isn’t the only one concerned about the grocer’s alleged change of course in this community.

"We need a grocery store,” said Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas.

The District Three City Council member has been on a mission for three years, tackling southern Dallas food deserts by trying to attract full service grocery stores. Thomas says he heard about Lidl backing out through the grapevine.

"I was disappointed. Someone with Lidl didn’t call directly and say, 'Hey, we are having some financial challenges or whatever the case may be, and informed me directly of that,'” Thomas explained.

This challenge is only inspiring the community to work that much harder. Thomas is forming a District Three Grocery Store Task Force. He said it will focus on connecting committed residents and stake holders with political power needed to discuss strategies. “Hearing directly from them should be a game changer in terms of making it attractive to grocers who want to come in to our community,” Thomas explained.

Rhodes is already expressing interest in being part of the Task Force.

Lidl did not respond directly to questions about its plans for Dallas or North Texas. Lidl US spokesman Chandler Ebeier issued a statement saying, in part, “We have secured sites in Texas for future growth, but have not announced a formal timeline for expansion into the state. We are focused on our operations along the East Coast, where we are currently expanding and opening stores.”

Mayor Pro Tem Thomas says the first District Three Grocery Store Task Force meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, in the Executive Airport business center.

