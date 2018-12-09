DALLAS – Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax emailed city staff on Tuesday asking for patience and restraint when sharing information about the investigation into the shooting death of Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year old man killed inside his apartment by a Dallas Police Officer who had just completed a 13-hour shift.

“Some of our employees and hundreds of citizens are pursuing their own investigations and then speculating on the case on social media,” he wrote. “I implore all of you to let the criminal justice system work.”

Broadnax added in bold, “Unless the information has been disseminated by an official agency, don’t assume the information is accurate.”

Dallas City Councilmember Philip Kingston did not respond to text messages and left council chambers without answering questions about a tweet he shared Tuesday night or a Facebook post from Sunday.

The post contained information that Mayor Mike Rawlings called “totally false.” “It’s a terrible thing for an elected official to get in the middle of an investigation that the Texas Rangers are doing and possibly hurt the DA’s chances of doing what she wants to do,” Rawlings said during a news conference Monday. “And we looked at every point that [post] made, and every one did not happen and everyone should know that it is categorically wrong.”

The tweet Kingston shared was a link to a story from a California newspaper with the headline, “Firefighters misinformed about who fired gun.”

The story said audio from 911 dispatchers suggested Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, who shot Botham Jean, was identified to first responders as a security guard instead of a police officer.

However, the audio clips do not specify that those 911 dispatches were from the Jean shooting scene. The clips also do not specify who told dispatchers that the shooter was a security guard.

© 2018 WFAA