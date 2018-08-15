Dallas City Attorney Larry Casto will resign, he announced in a letter to council members on Wednesday.

Casto has been city attorney since 2016.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Councilman Philip Kingston called Casto "the best lawyer ever to have held the top spot at City Hall."

"Dallas is having a very bad August," Kingston wrote. "This is a grievous loss. I feel physically ill."

Councilman Scott Griggs posted Casto's resignation letter on Facebook, writing, "We owe him so much."

In his resignation letter, Casto did not reveal his future plans, but he mentioned the upcoming mayoral election, saying "the public discussion over the next few months must be about more than who can best recite the problems we all know exist."

"It must be about who we are as a community adn what we are willing to do to get the Dallas we want."

Casto said he is "developing a bottom-to-top blueprint that will challenge our entire community – from politician to press, from business to neighborhood. A significant component of this plan will be a legislative initiative that must be passed during the next session of the State Legislature."

