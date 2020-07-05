Dallas barbers and stylists share safety concerns over reopening shops this Friday

Reaction to reopening salons and barbershops is mixed, days after governor gives green light.

DALLAS — People across North Texas have been dealing with coronavirus-related restrictions for more than seven weeks. Many families are still feeling the affects of the economic shutdown.

Across Dallas-Fort Worth hair stylists and barbers are among those deciding whether they will reopen shops this Friday, after getting the green light from the governor

"It’s a hard decision to make, to go back to work," salon owner Carol Roberson said.

Zebulon Bradley owns Z Barber Salon in Cedar Hill.

“I’m not planning on opening,” Bradley said.

Shop owner Candace Hughes said she is not rushing to bring clients into Candy’s Hair Haven in Frisco.

"For hairstylist, trying to order a lot of the PPE that we need, it’s on back order," Hughes said.

Some stylists admit the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and community spread has them concerned.

Stephen Wilkerson and his wife run ARThentic Barber Studio and Salon in Lewisville.

"Friday is real soon,” Wilkerson added. "It’s almost impossible to be prepared knowing that we need masks and we need hand sanitizer.”

The reaction to reopening salons is split.

Roberson owns Big Mike’s in Duncanville. She said her salon will be opening. The staff’s been given the option of returning Friday.

"We didn’t have a choice, because I didn’t want to stop the workers who needed to go in and work," Roberson said.

The State of Texas tightened restrictions and is limiting client services and protocols, as a condition of reopening.

”Our main thing is safety,” Roberson said.

Whether they choose to open or delay services, shop owners on both sides agree safety is top of mind.

“I guess my advice is you just have to figure out what’s going to be best and appropriate for you,” Bradley said.