The landlocked North Texas town of Prosper isn’t known for its beaches, but it may be by next summer, when a man-made lagoon opens in the Windsong Ranch master-planned community.

The five-acre lagoon will have turquoise-colored water and three white sandy beaches. It’s the first project of its type in North Texas and the second in the state.

Crystal Lagoons, a fast-growing Dallas company with projects all over the world, opened its first lagoon in Texas in August near the Harris County town of Humble and is building the one in Prosper.

Craig Martin, president and partner at Tellus Group LLC, the developer of Windsong Ranch in Prosper, shared more about that project and the lagoon.

What does the lagoon bring to the project?

These lagoons have a dramatic effect on people’s interest in buying homes in those communities. It offers a really unique lifestyle. The general homebuyer community in North Texas really is not aware of what this amenity is. When they see the lagoon completed, they are going to be really blown away. Dallas is a strong, competitive market when it comes to premium development and new home building. We’re always looking for something to differentiate ourselves at Windsong Ranch, and we believe that Crystal Lagoon is a real differentiator.

When does the lagoon open?

It will be open for the summer. It will be completed by May. We’ll have our grand opening before Memorial Day.

What’s the cost to build the lagoon?

There are two components of the cost. One is the actual physical cost, which includes engineering and construction. The other cost is the licensing fee to license the technology from Crystal Lagoon. They’re really a licensing company. I’m not at liberty to share what that cost is because of a confidentiality agreement with Crystal Lagoon.

What are the features of the lagoon?

It will have three beaches: an adult beach, a family beach and an activity beach with sand volleyball. It will have lounge chairs and umbrellas, a pavilion, a floating dock, a beach promenade, restrooms, an area for food trucks, grills and showers.

What has the feedback on the project been?

The response from the residents and the interest from future residents has been fantastic, and the builders are super excited, too. We think that the lagoon at Windsong Ranch will add both significant value and sales velocity to the project.

What’s been your biggest challenge on the lagoon?

Probably talking my financial partners into building it. Windsong already has more amenities than any other community in North Texas. I had to do a lot of cost-benefit analysis to prove internally that we felt like the cost would bring enough benefit in price and velocity to warrant the investment.

