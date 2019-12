Updated at 12:49 p.m. with additional details on victim's age.

A young man was found unresponsive behind an abandoned building on Saturday, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to the scene on the 2000 block of Stalcup Road and found the teen dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, is between 12 and 16 years old, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4344.