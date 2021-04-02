Yassein Said found guilty of helping brother Yaser Said evade arrest for 2008 'honor killings'

Islam Said, Yaser's son and Yassein's nephew, pleaded guilty to the same charges in January.

A federal jury found Yassein Said guilty Thursday of helping his brother, capital murder suspect Yaser Said, evade arrest for the alleged "honor killings" of Yaser Said's two daughters in 2008.

Yassein Said, 59, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, one count of concealing a person from arrest, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, according to a Thursday news release from the Department of Justice. It took the jury four hours to reach the verdict.

Islam Said, Yaser's son and Yassein's nephew, pleaded guilty to the same charges in January.

Yaser Said had been on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitive list since 2014 until his capture in Justin last August. He is accused of shooting and killing his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah. Investigators believe he was taking them to dinner when he shot them in the back of a taxi cab outside the Omni Hotel in Irving in 2008.

Police believe Yaser Said was angry they were dating boys who were non-Muslim and killed them.

In the recorded 911 call, one of the girls is heard saying her father shot her.

“Yassein Said provided cover for his brother, an accused murder, for years, diverting significant law enforcement resources and delaying justice for his nieces. The Northern District of Texas is proud to bring Mr. Said to justice. We hope the verdict brings a measure of comfort for those who loved Sarah and Amina,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said in the news release.

Department of Justice officials said Yassein Said worked with Islam Said to harbor Yaser inside a Bedford apartment, where a maintenance worker spotted Yaser on Aug. 14, 2017.

Then Yassein harbored his brother in a house in Justin, where Yaser was eventually captured.