Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found near Chisholm Trail Park

A homicide investigation is underway after officials say a woman's body was found Saturday morning near Chisholm Trail Park.

Plano police said they received a call after someone saw the woman lying down in the creek-area near Legacy Drive and Marchman Way.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen dead.

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody at the Plano City Jail and currently faces a burglary charge.