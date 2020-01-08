x
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found near Chisholm Trail Park

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody at the Plano City Jail.
Plano police say a body was found Saturday morning near Legacy Drive and Tracy Road.

A homicide investigation is underway after officials say a woman's body was found Saturday morning near Chisholm Trail Park. 

Plano police said they received a call after someone saw the woman lying down in the creek-area near Legacy Drive and Marchman Way. 

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen dead.

Authorities say a person of interest is in custody at the Plano City Jail and currently faces a burglary charge. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

