A woman was shot in the leg while outside a party in Fort Worth early Sunday, police said.

A man allegedly opened fire around 1:30 a.m as he drove by a party at a business on the 4800 block of Brentwood Stair Road, according to police.

Armed security guards shot back at the car, police said.

There were partygoers standing outside at the time, and the woman was wounded in the crossfire, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, whom police have not yet identified, was still outstanding as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

