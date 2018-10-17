DALLAS – A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for murder after pushing a man into oncoming traffic near a Lake Highlands apartment complex Tuesday night.

Connally Klein, 52, was hit by a car near the intersection of Skillman Street and Royal Lane in northeast Dallas around 9:15 p.m., police say.

Investigators determined Klein was “intentionally pushed into the roadway from the median.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Quantara Melton was found at an unspecified business nearby, where police say she was arrested on warrants unrelated to Klein’s death. Jail records indicate she was facing a marijuana possession charge.

After speaking with detectives about Klein’s death, Melton was charged with murder. No details were given on the events leading up to Melton pushing Klein into the street.

She was booked into the Dallas County Jail, where records show she was being held on a total of $253,000 bond.

© 2018 WFAA