DALLAS — A 27-year-old woman was injured after being beaten by what police believe to be a blunt force object. The attack occurred in a parking garage in the 2000 block of Jackson Street over the weekend.

Dallas police arrested 25-year-old David Cadena for the assault.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim in the head and face around 3:42 a.m. Saturday. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called to the scene regarding a vehicle accident involving the suspect. When firefighters arrived on scene, the suspect became combative with them and crews called for assistance.

Police were able to arrest Cadena and booked him into the Dallas County Jail.

Cadena has since bonded out.