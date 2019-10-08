This story has been updated throughout.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in South Dallas.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 11:27 a.m. near the 3100 block of Al Lipscomb Way.

The victim in the shooting, 42-year-old Fredrick Myers, died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital, according to investigators. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Myers is the owner of local barbershop Kingz of Cutz.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Alexis Bowman, who they say was responsible for Myers' death. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact Detective Walton at 214-671-3662 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 161644-2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.