Burleson police are investigating an aggravated assault and robbery at a shopping complex on Wednesday where a woman in her 70s was tased by a stun-gun after she got out of her car.

"They don't care if you are elderly, they don't care if you are a female, and they may not care if you are a child. They are just bad people," Burleson police sergeant Jae Berg said.

Berg said the woman, who is in her 70s, was in a parking lot off of North Burleson Road. She was grabbed from behind before the weapon was used.

"[She was stunned] multiple times in her back, causing her to go the ground. She had a purse around her shoulder area and they forcibly took that," Berg said.

Police have grainy surveillance video from the parking lot and believe there might have been two women working together in the robbery.

Police said a black and white woman left together in a white SUV. The black woman was in all black clothing and the white woman was in a light shirt and a dark jacket. It is unclear if there were more people directly involved or whether there was a getaway driver.

"This is a violent act. We're talking about the elevated level of violence here," Berg said.

Aggravated assault and robbery is a first-degree felony that carries a penalty of anywhere from five to 99 years in prison. Police say the victim is OK, but does have visible scars.

"It's a time to give thanks and be good to each other and people are just hurting each other more and more each day," said Seth Rorick, who lives near the shopping complex.

Burleson Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and say an observation tower set up in the parking lot should also help.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are encouraged to call Burleson Police at 817-426-9903.

