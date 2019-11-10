A mother accused of subjecting her son to more than 320 hospital visits and 13 surgeries over the first eight years of his life is in court for a sentencing hearing.

Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Investigators say it was a case of Munchausen by proxy, where a caregiver exaggerates an injury or illness in order to obtain medical care.

Friday morning, Bowen-Wright appeared in court for sentencing, which could range from probation to up to 20 years in prison. A judge will determine her fate.

She is currently out on bond.

RELATED: Munchausen by proxy: Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries

Christopher Bowen is now 10 years old and is a healthy and athletic little boy, his father, Ryan Crawford, testified. He now has full custody of the child.

Crawford testified for more than an hour at the hearing, saying Christopher is an avid soccer player and swimmer who has not been sick since Child Protective Services removed him from his mother’s custody in 2017.

From the time he was born in 2009 until 2017, Christopher was on a feeding tube. At times, he was using a wheelchair.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing Bowen-Wright posted multiple times on Facebook that her son had cancer and was not expected to live. Crawford testified that Bowen-Wright told him Christopher had muscular dystrophy.

RELATED: Dallas mom accused of subjecting son to 13 surgeries he didn't need appears in court

Suzanne Dakil, a child abuse pediatrician at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, said doctors could not find anything medically wrong with Christopher that validated Bowen-Wright’s descriptions of what he was going through at home: extreme fatigue and an inability to eat.

Extensive tests and surgical procedures put the child at risk, Dakil said. At times he developed sepsis, a bacterial infection, from the feeding tubes he was on. The infection did put his life at risk and landed him in intensive care.

“He was very ill from something that wasn’t necessary?” prosecutor Jennifer Sawyer asked.

“Yes,” said Dakil.

After CPS removed him from his mother’s care, Dakil testified that she had Christopher hospitalized for about a week so they could evaluate his health.

He immediately began eating normally, Dakil said, adding that he was active, didn’t need oxygen and definitely didn’t need a wheelchair.

Bowen-Wright appeared to wipe tears from her face as Dakil spoke.