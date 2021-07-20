72-year-old woman shot while watching TV, Fort Worth police say

She is expected to survive, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 72-year-old woman was hurt early Tuesday after shots were fired into her home in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident happened around midnight on the 3300 block of Thannisch Avenue.

The woman was watching television inside her home when the shots came in and a bullet grazed the top of her head, according to police.

First responders took her to a local hospital for treatment, but she is expected to survive.