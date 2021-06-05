Woman in critical condition after shooting at Dallas sports bar, police say

When two women got into a fight inside, a man shot one of them in the face, officers at the scene told WFAA.

DALLAS — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting Thursday at a sports bar in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at Buffalo Joe's Bar & Grill on the 3600 block of Frankford Road.

Officers at the scene told WFAA that two women got into a fight inside the restaurant. A man who was with one of the women then shot the other in the face.

The man and woman then got on a motorcycle and drove away from the scene. Police were able to track them down to another sports bar and arrest the man, police at the scene told WFAA.

First responders took the woman who was shot to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.