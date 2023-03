The woman was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

DALLAS — A suspect is in custody following the shooting of a woman Tuesday afternoon off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about the shooting at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Preliminary investigation found the victim was shot at that location, police said.