Woman shot in overnight altercation in Fort Worth, police say

Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, officials said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot overnight Monday in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 5800 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

The woman had been in an altercation with her boyfriend when he shot her, police said. Police did not give any other details about what happened before the shooting.

She was hit in the abdomen and was stable when taken to a local hospital by first responders, according to police. Officials say she is expected to survive.