She was hit in the foot, according to police.

A woman was shot Saturday night in a drive-by shooting, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 10969 N. Stemmons Freeway.

When officers got there, they found a woman who had been hit in the foot by the gunfire. She was stable when taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

No one else was hurt in the incident.