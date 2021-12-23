Woman shot and killed at home in east Fort Worth, police say

She was identified as Janice Yvonne White, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 56-year-old woman died Thursday morning after she was struck by a bullet in her kitchen in northeast Fort Worth, officials said.

She was identified as Janice Yvonne White, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said officers were dispatched about 2:36 a.m. Thursday to the 6900 block of Sunflower Circle North, near Randol Mill Road and East Loop 820.

They found the victim, who was in her kitchen when she was shot in the upper leg. The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died, police said.

Police did not release more information about what happened. No one has been arrested in the shooting, and no information about a suspect has been released.