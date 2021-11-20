Woman sexually assaulted on walking trail in far north Dallas, police say

Police said the woman was walking on the trail when she was approached by an unknown man

DALLAS — Police said a woman was sexually assaulted Friday night along a walking trail in far north Dallas.

Officers had responded about 11:30 p.m. to a disturbance call in the 9100 block of Haverwood Lane, near the Katie Jackson Park along White Rock Creek. The park is in an area near the President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.

Police said the woman was walking on the trail when she was approached by an unknown man, who sexually assaulted her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not have an update on her condition Saturday morning but said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the assault. Investigators did not say if they had a detailed description of the suspect.