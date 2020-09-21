Woman seriously injured in Friday stabbing, Dallas police say

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident, police said.

DALLAS — One woman was seriously hurt when a 19-year-old man allegedly stabbed her Friday afternoon in a "family violence offense," Dallas police said.

The stabbing happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Milton Street.

Police say Jeremiah Banks, 19, was in a "verbal altercation" with the woman before he allegedly cut her neck, seriously injuring her.

She was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

Banks was arrested in connection to the cutting, police said, though officials did not provide any additional details.