A 26-year-old woman was pushed up against her vehicle and robbed in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas early Saturday, near the Katy Trail, police said.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Fairmount Street, between the trail and Turtle Creek Boulevard, about 2 a.m.

The woman had been walking to her vehicle when the suspect – described to police as an Asian or Latino man about 18-24 years old who was wearing a black hoodie or beanie – approached her from behind and demanded her belongings, police said.

The woman refused and then screamed for help. The suspect then pushed her up against her vehicle and robbed items that she was carrying, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and pushed down a witness who was trying to help the woman, police said.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The woman who was robbed suffered a small abrasion on her face, police said.

Detectives were still investigating the robbery Saturday.

