A 27-year-old woman who fled from a traffic stop late Wednesday night in Richland Hills is dead after being run over by a passing car.

Police said Vanessa Valdez was running across Interstate 820 after crashing into a guardrail when she was run over.

Valdez was seen speeding 88 mph on Airport Freeway in the Fort Worth suburb of Richland Hills just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. When an officer tried to pull her over, police say Valdez exited the freeway and headed east toward Interstate 820.

When she tried to take an entrance ramp onto 820, she hit the guardrail, disabling her car, according to police. That’s when she got out of her car and ran east across the southbound lanes of 820 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Valdez, who was alone in her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Valdez stopped and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police.