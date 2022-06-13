33-year-old woman dies from gunshot wounds in southeastern Dallas, police say

Police say officers found the woman on the ground while responding to a 911 call. Detectives are investigating the motive behind her death.

DALLAS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in southeastern Dallas on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at around 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of Military Parkway, near Buckner Boulevard, where they found a woman on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified by police as 33-year-old Debra Ann Nabors. They said she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators were still looking for the motive that led to her death.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact detective Chad Murphy and reference case number 106537-2022. You can either call 214-283-4934 or email chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

