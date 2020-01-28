Dallas police on Tuesday identified the 22-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting Sunday night at a Walmart in North Dallas.

Emily Sarah BingaBing was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday by a man who ran from the scene afterward, police said. Officials say they have identified him but are still searching for him.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot just before 9:30 p.m. and saw people hiding behind their cars to take cover during the shooting.

The shooting happened on the north side of the parking lot, witnesses said, outside the pharmacy drive-thru lane of the store off of Montfort Drive.

Police are not sure if the two knew each other, but witnesses did say the man and BingaBing both left the store at the same time.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company will work with law enforcement and help in the investigation however they can.

Her death marks at least the 14th homicide in Dallas in 2020.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

