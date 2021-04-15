Woman killed in Fort Worth freeway crash, police say

She had gotten out of her vehicle and was standing on the freeway when she was hit by another vehicle, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman died after she was hit on a freeway in Fort Worth overnight, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the crash scene on the 2700 block of West Freeway. The woman was hit by a car after she had gotten out of the vehicle she was in and was standing on the freeway, police said.

The woman had been involved in what police described as a "rolling domestic disturbance" with her significant other as they were driving down the freeway. Then their vehicle crashed, and they both got out and continued to argue on the freeway. That's when a separate vehicle came by and hit the victim, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the deadly incident.