Homicide investigators are conducting a follow-up investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was shot and killed in a drive-by incident overnight, Fort Worth police said.

According to officials, it appeared there was a drive-by shooting at a rental property on the 3500 block of Plymouth Avenue.

During the shooting, a woman was hit by the gunfire, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.